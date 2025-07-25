ACC slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 50% QoQ to Rs 751 cr

ACC slipped 1.19% to Rs 1,868.15 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit fell 50.01% to Rs 375.38 crore in Q1 in FY26 as against Rs 751.03 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations shed to Rs 6,036.11 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6,039.70 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit rose 4.35%, while total income increased 18.05% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 562.95 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 16.29% increase from Rs 484.06 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA jumped 14.58% to Rs 778 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 679 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin reduced to 12.8% in Q1 FY26 from 13.1% in Q1 FY25.

Sales volume of cement and clinker stood at 11.5 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY26, up from 10.2 MT in Q1 FY25, reflecting a 12.74% year-on-year growth. Kiln fuel cost declined by 10% from Rs 1.73 to Rs 1.56 per 000 Kcal. Thermal value at 738 kCal improved by 1 Kcal YoY, expect to improve further in coming quarters driven by capex-based efficiency improvement projects. On outlook front, the company said that cement demand growth in Q1 FY26 remained strong at 4% amid favourable macroeconomic situations and sustained demand from housing and infrastructure segments. Outlook for Q2 FY26 continues to remain strong. For FY26, cement demand is expected to grow between 6% to 7% due to rise in demand for affordable housing (both rural and urban), higher spending on infrastructure and commercial sector, which includes increased investment in core and allied infrastructure sector.

Vinod Bahety, whole time director & CEO, ACC, said, With a purpose driven accelerated start to the year, our performance reflects the strength of our integrated strategyanchored in premium sales, operational excellence, cost leadership, and a deep commitment to sustainability. The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives are enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders. With our science-based net-zero targets validated by the SBTi, we continue to lead the industry in climate responsibility. As we move forward, we remain focused on scaling responsibly, innovating continuously, and building a future-ready building materials solutions company making material impact that contributes meaningfully to nations infrastructure and economic ambitions.