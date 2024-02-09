Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales decline 50.09% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net profit of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.09% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.0916.21 -50 OPM %2.35-15.42 -PBDT1.17-2.57 LP PBT0.60-3.55 LP NP0.60-3.55 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 32.01% in the December 2023 quarter

20th HCL International Bridge Championship Returns to Showcase Bridge Talent

Premier Construction and Interior Design company, Wow Constructions and Interiors, announces its expansion across India

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story