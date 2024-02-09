Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 50.09% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net profit of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.09% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8.0916.212.35-15.421.17-2.570.60-3.550.60-3.55

