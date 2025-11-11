Sterling Tools gains after Q2 PAT climbs 91% QoQ to Rs 17 cr

Sterling Tools rallied 4.34% to Rs 304 after the company reported a 91.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 8.24% QoQ to Rs 207.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit slipped 1.60% while revenue from operations fell 26.78% in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses fell 25.25% to Rs 196.47 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 262.86 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 78.78 crore (down 40.70% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 24.84 crore (up 3.71% YoY) during the period under review.