Benchmarks extend gains for second day on positive global cues

Domestic equity benchmarks ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by sustained buying in IT, auto and metal stocks. Investor sentiment improved on the back of positive global cues and optimism over a potential India-US trade agreement.

The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,650 mark, tracking advances in heavyweight stocks from the technology and automobile sectors.

Market mood was further lifted after the US Senate has passed a crucial funding bill that could bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end within days. Adding to the tailwinds, softer crude oil prices helped ease inflationary worries.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 335.97 points or 0.40% to 83,871.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.60 points or 0.47% to 25,694.95. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 0.78% while the Nifty added 0.79%. Bharat Electronics (up 2.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.40%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.75%) boosted the Nifty today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.09%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 2,294 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.54% to 12.49.

US-India Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump hinted at progress toward a new trade agreement with India, saying both nations are pretty close to finalising a deal that would be fair to all sides. Speaking at the swearing-in of Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India, Trump acknowledged Indias strong negotiating stance but expressed confidence that ties would strengthen under the new agreement. He also indicated that Washington may eventually lower tariffs on Indian imports, noting that India has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.491 from the previous close of 6.490.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5750 compared with its close of 88.7300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.68% to Rs 124,818. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 99.66. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.17% to 4.118. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 34 cents or 0.53% to $64.40 a barrel. Global Markets: European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as hopes for an end to the U.S. government shutdown increased.

The UK labour market showed further signs of cooling in September, with unemployment edging higher and wage growth easing, potentially giving the Bank of England (BoE) room to consider a rate cut at its final policy meeting of the year next month. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the jobless rate rose to 5.0% in the three months to September, up from 4.8% in the previous period. Meanwhile, regular pay growth (excluding bonuses) slowed slightly to 4.6% year-on-year, down from 4.7% in the prior month, signaling easing labour market pressures. Asian indices ended mixed Wall Street gains on revived artificial intelligence optimism and growing hopes that the U.S. government shutdown will end soon.

The Senate passed legislation on Monday night to end the nations longest government shutdown, after a critical splinter group of Democrats joined with Republicans and backed a spending package that omitted the chief concession their party had spent weeks demanding. The 60-to-40 vote, on Day 41 of the shutdown, signaled a break in the gridlock that has shuttered the government for weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, millions of Americans at risk of losing food assistance, and millions more facing air-travel disruptions. Shares of Japanese financial conglomerate Orix edged higher on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Qatars sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, to launch a $2.5 billion private equity fund.

The fund will invest in Japanese companies, primarily targeting business succession, privatization of listed companies, and carve-outs, valued at least 30 billion yen (about $200 million), Orix said in a press release. Orix and QIA will contribute 60% and 40%, respectively. On Wall Street, the US benchmarks rose Monday after the White House expressed support for the bipartisan deal to end the shutdowna key development that makes it likely the government will reopen within days. Separately, President Donald Trump also floated the idea of paying a $2,000 tariff dividend to US citizens. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 381.53 points, or 0.81%, to end at 47,368.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.54% to settle at 6,832.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.27% to finish at 23,527.17.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Finserv tanked 6.26% as the management revised its full-year Assets Under Management (AUM) growth guidance to 22%-23% from the earlier projection of 24%-25%. The company reported a 7.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,244.10 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,086.97 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.98% YoY to Rs 37,402.93 crore in Q2 FY26. Vodafone Idea surged 7.68% after reporting a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, helped by more users migrating to higher-margin 4G and 5G plans. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 2.3% to Rs 11,169.60 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,918.20 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Britannia Industries fell 2.68% after the company announced that Varun Berry, its vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, has resigned with immediate effect. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fell 0.76%. The company has reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,785 crore despite 0.9% fall in gross revenue to Rs 1,57,911 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Ather Energy climbed 5.58% after the company reported a strong Q2 FY26 performance with sharp growth in market share, volume, and financials. On a standalone basis revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year and 39.45% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 898.9 crore in Q2 FY26. For the quarter ended September 2025, Ather Energy reported total income of Rs 940.7 crore, up 57% year-on-year and 40% quarter-on-quarter, driven by sustained volume growth with stable pricing. The company's loss after tax reduced to Rs -154.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs -197.2 crore in Q2 FY25 and Rs -178.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

Esab India spurted 8.39% after the company reported robust Q2 FY26 results. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year and 8.39% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 381.55 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income grew 22% YoY to Rs 414.8 crore, aided by a sharp jump in other income to Rs 33.25 crore from Rs 1.26 crore in Q2 FY25. Excluding extraordinary items of Rs 24.23 crore, adjusted PAT stood at Rs 54.97 crore, marking a 27.36% YoY and 34.27% QoQ increase. Bharat Forge jumped 5.62% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 23% to Rs 299.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 243.29 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 9.31% YoY to Rs 4,031.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Atul Auto surged 9.51% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. All Time Plastics declined 6.31% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 68.6% to Rs 4.22 crore despite 12.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 147.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Sula Vineyards declined 1.09% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 58.43% to Rs 6.02 crore on 1.1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 139.66 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

IPO Update: Physicswallah received bids for 1,30,98,022 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 67,01,970 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share.