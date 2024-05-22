Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 219.52 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 62.11% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.96% to Rs 99.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 828.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales219.52194.88 13 828.53764.49 8 OPM %16.0311.62 -15.2112.32 - PBDT38.2124.54 56 134.8398.37 37 PBT37.8624.18 57 133.4396.73 38 NP28.9217.84 62 99.7772.32 38

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

