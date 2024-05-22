Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 219.52 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 62.11% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.96% to Rs 99.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 828.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
