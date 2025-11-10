Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 161.39 crore

Net Loss of Tapir Constructions reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

