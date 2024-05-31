Tarmat reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.71% to Rs 20.68 crore

Net loss of Tarmat reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.71% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.80% to Rs 89.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

20.6841.9689.35143.660.970.522.701.410.450.332.195.810.240.041.354.77-2.340.26-1.137.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News