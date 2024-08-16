Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 32.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 64.85 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 32.71% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.8562.57 4 OPM %26.2334.04 -PBDT17.6721.15 -16 PBT8.7112.85 -32 NP6.469.60 -33
