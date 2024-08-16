Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 32.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 64.85 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 32.71% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.64.8562.5726.2334.0417.6721.158.7112.856.469.60

