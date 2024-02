Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 40.30% to Rs 4623.23 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 40.94% to Rs 857.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 608.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 40.30% to Rs 4623.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3295.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4623.233295.1477.1374.931370.89838.731297.73784.87857.12608.16

