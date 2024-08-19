Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 1483.03 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 65.91% to Rs 390.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 1483.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1483.031152.80 29 OPM %92.4985.26 -PBDT535.32324.71 65 PBT523.95315.53 66 NP390.15235.16 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News