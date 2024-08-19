Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 1483.03 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 65.91% to Rs 390.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 1483.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1483.031152.8092.4985.26535.32324.71523.95315.53390.15235.16

