Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-1366.67-500.00 -PBDT-0.41-0.15 -173 PBT-0.42-0.15 -180 NP-0.42-0.15 -180
