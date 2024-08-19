Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-1366.67-500.00 -PBDT-0.41-0.15 -173 PBT-0.42-0.15 -180 NP-0.42-0.15 -180

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

