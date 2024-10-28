Stock Alert: Coal India, ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance, ITD Cementation, Bank of Baroda

Dixon Technologies, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Escorts Kubota, IndiaMART InterMESH, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical, BHEL, Adani Power, Punjab National Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ambuja Cements, Arvind, Computer Age Management Services, CarTrade Tech, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Federal Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Ideaforge Technology, Indraprastha Gas, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Infrastructure, KFin Technologies, Kalpataru Projects International, LIC Housing Finance, Northern Arc Capital, Paras Defence, Pfizer, Quess Corp, RailTel Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Skipper, and Tata Technologies will release their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit surged 109.46% to Rs 422.9 crore on 50.07% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.7 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Coal Indias consolidated net profit declined 22.03% YoY to Rs 6,275 crore on 6.42% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 30,672 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

ICICI Banks standalone net profit increased 14.47% to Rs 11,745.88 crore on 17.24% rise in total income to Rs 47,714.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Yes Bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 553.04 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 145.56% as against Rs 225.21 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Bank of Baroda reported 23.16% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,237.93 crore on 10.65% increase in total income to Rs 35,444.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shriram Finance standalone net profit jumped 18.30% to Rs 2,071.26 crore on 17.89% increase in total income to Rs 10,096.68 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

InterGlobe Aviations (IndiGo) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 188.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 13.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,969.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Bandhan Bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 937.44 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 29.99% as against Rs 721.16 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income grew by 21.11% to Rs 6,094.53 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 5,032.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Italian Thai Development (ITD) Cementations promoter has entered into share purchase agreement with Renew Exim DMCC, part of Adani group, for the sale of 46.64% stake at a price of Rs 400 per share. Renew Exim DMCC has also announced an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in ITD at Rs 571.68 per share.

