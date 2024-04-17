Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 5691.70 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 1.49% to Rs 321.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 5691.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4568.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.08% to Rs 968.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1795.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 20968.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17838.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5691.704568.66 25 20968.8217838.26 18 OPM %18.5622.64 -20.1724.21 - PBDT925.15963.90 -4 3868.424248.92 -9 PBT259.31345.40 -25 1398.751987.11 -30 NP321.18326.03 -1 968.341795.96 -46

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

