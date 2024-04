On 20 April 2024

The Board of HDFC Bank at its meeting scheduled to be held on 20 April 2024 may consider annual renewal of issuance of Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing), Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital) and Tier II Capital Bonds over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel