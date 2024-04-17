Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambuja Cement allots 26.54 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Ambuja Cement allots 26.54 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Ambuja Cement has allotted 26,54,47,491 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each, at a premium of Rs. 416.87/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of the remaining 265,447,491 convertible warrants (out of the 47,74,78,249 convertible warrants allotted) against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 314.1525/- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price) to Harmonia Trade and Investment (Harmonia), a member of the promoter group.

With this conversion and allotment, entire 477,478,249 convertible warrants issued to Harmonia, stands converted into equity shares.

Post allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 2,463,123,478 equity shares of Rs 2 each. The promoter/ promoter group holding has increased to 70.29% from 66.70%.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

