Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1253.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 1182.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.15% to Rs 5291.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4847.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
