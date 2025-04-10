Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 64479.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 1.69% to Rs 12224.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 64479.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61237.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.76% to Rs 48553.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45908.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 255324.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240893.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

