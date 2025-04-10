Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for Jobevne (Biosimilar Bevacizumab)

Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for Jobevne (Biosimilar Bevacizumab)

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar Bevacizumab for intravenous use. JOBEVNE, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody used to treat several different types of cancer, is a biosimilar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab). JOBEVNE is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor that binds with VEGF and blocks the interaction with its receptors to prevent angiogenesis - combating cancer by restricting blood supply to the tumor.

The approval of JOBEVNE expands Biocon Biologics' biosimilar oncology portfolio in the United States, which also includes OGIVRI (Trastuzumab-dkst) and FULPHILA (Pegfilgrastim-jmdb). The Company also markets Bevacizumab in Europe (approved February 2021) and Canada (approved November 2021) under the name ABEVMY.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

