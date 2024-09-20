Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4289.75, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.65% in last one year as compared to a 30.66% rally in NIFTY and a 28.53% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4289.75, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 25796.2. The Sensex is at 84457.19, up 1.53%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 5.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41945.6, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4290.35, down 0.39% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 19.65% in last one year as compared to a 30.66% rally in NIFTY and a 28.53% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

