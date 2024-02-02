Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3945, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 21.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3945, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 6.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36534.55, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

