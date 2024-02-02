Coal India Ltd soars 1.87%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.3, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.26% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.3, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 7.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.6, up 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

