Tata Consultancy Services signs 15-Year deal

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
To transform Ireland's Pensions System

Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, has secured a 15-year contract with Irelands Department of Social Protection (DSP) to implement and support the countrys new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, known as the My Future Fund. This initiative will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end digital solution for automatic enrolment of nearly 800,000 workers in Ireland.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

