Tata Consumer Products allots 3,192 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 3,192 equity shares under TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequently, on 29 August 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,33,810 divided into 98,95,33,810 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,37,002 divided into 98,95,37,002 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

