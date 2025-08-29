Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products allots 3,192 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products has allotted 3,192 equity shares under TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequently, on 29 August 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,33,810 divided into 98,95,33,810 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,37,002 divided into 98,95,37,002 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

