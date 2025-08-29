Servotech Renewable rises after inking JV pact with BEKEM Infra Projects

Servotech Renewable Power System gained 1.31% to Rs 123.69 after the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with BEKEM Infra Projects to jointly participate in government- led renewable energy projects.

The projects will include rooftop solar solutions and related infrastructure under schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The company stated that it will not issue equity shares to its JV partner or hold any stake in the entity.

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17% to Rs 5.24 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 137.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.