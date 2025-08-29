Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Renewable rises after inking JV pact with BEKEM Infra Projects

Servotech Renewable rises after inking JV pact with BEKEM Infra Projects

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Servotech Renewable Power System gained 1.31% to Rs 123.69 after the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with BEKEM Infra Projects to jointly participate in government- led renewable energy projects.

The projects will include rooftop solar solutions and related infrastructure under schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The company stated that it will not issue equity shares to its JV partner or hold any stake in the entity.

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17% to Rs 5.24 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 137.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story