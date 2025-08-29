Market extent losses for 3rd-day; Nifty settles below 24,450 mark

The domestic equity indices ended with modest losses today, marking the third consecutive session of decline. The weakness was attributed to fragile investor sentiment following the implementation of steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. The Nifty settled below the 24,450 mark.

Realty, oil & gas and auto shares declined, while FMCG, media and consumer durables advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 270.92 points or 0.34% to 79,809.65. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.05 points or 0.30% to 24,426.85. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slumped 2.23% and the Nifty tumbled 2.16%.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.29%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,916 shares rose and 2,164 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.49% to 11.75. Economy: Indias economy grew faster than expected in the April-June quarter of FY26, with GDP rising 7.8% compared with 6.5% a year earlier, marking a five-quarter high. The growth, reported by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, outpaced the Reserve Bank of Indias projection of 6.5%, even as concerns linger over the impact of steep U.S. tariff hikes on future business activity.

Meanwhile, Indias fiscal deficit for AprilJuly stood at Rs 4.68 lakh crore, or 29.9% of the annual estimate, widening from 17.2% in the same period last year. Government data showed receipts at Rs 10.95 lakh crore and expenditure at Rs 15.63 lakh crore, amounting to 31.3% and 30.9% of the years budget targets, respectively. Non-tax revenue surged on the back of the Reserve Bank of Indias Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend to the Centre, helping offset lower tax collections, while the revenue deficit stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, or 3.8% of the budget target. IPO Updates: The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikran Engineering received bids for 1,15,00,54,276 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (29 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 19.58 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 8,63,32,060 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (29 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.49 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.33% to 870.75. The index fell 4.98% in three consecutive trading sessions. Sobha (down 3.25%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.13%), Godrej Properties (down 2%), DLF (down 1.52%), Lodha Developers (down 1.37%), Raymond (down 1.28%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.21%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.5%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.39%) and Anant Raj (down 0.23%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight:

CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 4.67% after the firms subsidiary, CG Semi has launched its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, to offer solutions for packaging technologies. Sammaan Capital rallied 4.49% after the company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028. Of the total issue, $16.7 million was raised under Rule 144A and $283.3 million under Regulation S, taking the aggregate size to $300 million. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC). Omaxe advanced 3.68% after the board of directors of the companys wholly owned step down subsidiary, Bhanu Infrabuild Private Limited approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.

Kitex Garments hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said its subsidiary, Kitex Apparel Parks, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing unit in Warangal district, Telangana. Authum Investment & Infrastructure added 1.23% after the company's board approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary while deciding against raising funds at present. Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) rose 0.61%. The companys board approved the acquisition of 81% stake in Yutaka Giken Co. (YGCL) and 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co. (Shinnichi). ABB India shed 0.26%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, Chennai, for the supply of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure gained 4.46% after the companys material wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Oriental Foundry (OFPL), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 60.87 crore from the Railway Board, Indian Railways. RMC Switchgears added 1.25% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on 30th August 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes in one or more tranches. ATV Projects India rose 0.10%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) & term sheet with Shri Vrinda Infracon for the development of its unutilised land at ATV Nagar in Mathura. Global Markets: European market declined on Friday as traders attention turned to inflation prints from some of the regions biggest economies, along with the U.S.

Asian markets ended mixed, breaking ranks with Wall Street as investors also assessed a slate of economic data in the region. The Tokyo core CPI, which strips out fresh food but includes energy, climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from Julys 2.9% increase. The figure, however, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target. Japans unemployment rate also eased to 2.3% in July, down from 2.5% the previous month. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The broad market S&P 500 index finished 0.32% higher at 6,501.86 after hitting a new all-time intraday high above the 6,500 level.