Reliance Industries announces Rs 855 cr JV with Meta

To develop AI solutions for enterprises in India and international markets

Reliance Industries announced a joint venture that will build and scale enterprise artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets. Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of ~Rs 855 crore (~US$ 100 million) to capitalize the JV in ratio of 70% and 30% respectively.

Powered by Meta's advanced open-source Llama models, the JV will offer:

Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service: A secure, full-stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative-AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows; and A suite of pre-configured AI solutions designed to address both cross-functional and industry-specific use cases

This partnership combines Meta's open-source Llama models with RIL's digital backbone to deliver enterprise-grade AI at affordable price points for Indian enterprises and SMBs. The JV will be able to deploy AI solutions at-scale given Enterprise Grade readiness of Llama - which has been proven across several production environments. More importantly, the JV will be able to scale high-performance models at a fraction of the cost given Llama's lower total cost of ownership. The JV will also have greater flexibility to deploy over cloud, on-premises, and across its own infrastructure. This will allow the JV to proactively manage infrastructure costs.