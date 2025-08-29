Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2025.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 755.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58421 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 327.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.93% to Rs 114.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month. Orient Cement Ltd shed 4.88% to Rs 216.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30452 shares in the past one month.