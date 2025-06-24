Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 580 equity shares under the TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequently, on June 24, 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,33,170 divided into 98,95,33,170 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,33,750 divided into 98,95,33,750 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

