Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg spurts on securing Rs 836 crore battery storage order from TNGECL

Bondada Engg spurts on securing Rs 836 crore battery storage order from TNGECL

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 466.30 after the company secured a Letter of Award from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) for a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project in Vellalaviduthi and Thennampatty.

Valued at Rs 836 crore, the project is the largest BESS order in Bondada's history and will be executed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. The facilities will provide two full cycles of charging and discharging per day, aimed at improving grid stability, managing peak power demand, and facilitating renewable energy integration in the state.

The company expects the project to be completed within 18 months from the execution of the energy storage purchase agreement. Revenues from the order will be recognized over a 12-year period.

Bondada emerged as the winning bidder through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by TNGECL, supported by the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanism under the state component. The project aligns with the National Framework for Energy Storage Systems (NFESS), 2023, and Tamil Nadu's goal to achieve 50% renewable energy by 2030.

The company said this strategic win is a key step toward its goal of achieving 10 GW of capacity in the green energy space by 2030.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways.

On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 150.12% to Rs 111.88 crore on a 96.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,571.38 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story