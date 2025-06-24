UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2025.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 5.93 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 50.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29511 shares in the past one month. Zee Media Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 14.94. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month. Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 58.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1711 shares in the past one month.