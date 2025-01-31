Tata Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 278.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products remain constant at Rs 278.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3803.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

