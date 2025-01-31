Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 278.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products remain constant at Rs 278.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3803.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4443.563803.92 17 OPM %12.7115.05 -PBDT558.41598.78 -7 PBT408.09513.27 -20 NP278.88278.87 0

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

