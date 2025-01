Paushak standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 49.26 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 11.96% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.2651.8129.8036.2520.9621.8217.2018.3615.2613.63

