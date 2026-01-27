Tata Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 385 cr

Tata Consumer Products rose 1.53% to Rs 1,171 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.91% to Rs 384.61 crore on a 15.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,112 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 539.91 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 34.33% on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA jumped to Rs 728 crore in Q3 FY26, registering growth of 26% YoY from Rs 578 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% in Q3 FY26 as compared to 13% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the quarter, Indias packaged beverages business recorded a 3% revenue growth during the quarter. Coffee continued its strong momentum with a 40% revenue growth. The ready-to-drink (RTD) business delivered its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, reporting a 26% revenue increase. Tetley entered the RTD tea segment with the launches of Tetley Green Tea Slimcare and Tetley Fruit Tea. India Foods' business revenue grew 19% YoY. Salt revenue rose 14%, supported by strong volume growth, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Tata Sampann continued its strong performance, registering 45% growth during the quarter, aided by new launches and innovations. Capital Foods accelerated innovation with launches such as Chings Premium Soy Sauces and Premium Stir-fry Sauces.

International business revenue grew 11% in constant currency terms, led by strong coffee performance in the US. Eight OClock Coffee continued to gain market share in the US, while Tetley emerged as the fastest-growing specialty tea brand in Canada. In line with its store expansion plans, Tata Starbucks added 12 net new stores during the quarter, bringing the total to 504 stores across 81 cities. The key growth drivers for the quarter were beverage collaborations with Baileys, continued innovation in the food program, and the enhanced Diwali gifting portfolio. Sunil DSouza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, Q3 FY26 marked another quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Tata Consumer Products, led by healthy volume-led growth and sustained momentum across our core as well as growth businesses. Our India-branded business delivered double-digit underlying volume growth, with foods and beverages continuing on a strong trajectory driven by strong execution, portfolio expansion, and premiumization.

We are encouraged by the consistent performance in our foods business, the accelerating momentum in Tata Sampann and Ready-to-Drink, and the steady gains in our international business, particularly in coffee. Innovation remains a key growth engine, with 15 new launches during the quarter across the Health & Wellness, Convenience, and Premium segments. With improving margins, disciplined execution, and a sharper focus on high-growth categories, we remain confident in our strategy to build a more agile, innovation-led, and profitable consumer business for the long term. Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals.