Tata Elxsi wins prestigious iF Design Award for two of its user centric solutions

Tata Elxsi has been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award for two of its standout innovations: VelocityOne Race, designed for Nasdaq-listed Turtle Beach Corporation, a leading American gaming accessory manufacturer, and GameSense, developed for leading broadcasters and operators.

VelocityOne Race was recognised in the Product - Gaming Hardware/VR/AR category, while GameSense won in the User Experience (UX) category. This dual recognition reinforces Tata Elxsi's leadership in delivering design-led, immersive solutions for the gaming and sports technology industries.

Now in its 72nd year, the iF Design Award is among the world's most respected accolades for excellence in design. The 2025 edition saw more than 11,000 entries from 72 countries, evaluated by a global panel of 131 independent experts based on criteria such as Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Sustainability.

VelocityOne Race, developed for Turtle Beach Corporation, is a high-performance racing simulation system designed for maximum immersion. It delivers the most realistic sim racing experience in the worldpowered by cutting-edge technology and human-centered design.

Tata Elxsi led the industrial design, user interface development, and engineering integration of the system. This included the Race Management Display (RMD) and the VelocityOne Tuner app, both developed to enhance real-time telemetry access and gameplay customisation.

