Adani Green Energy allots 6.31 cr convertible warrants to Ardour

Adani Green Energy has allotted 6,31,43,677 convertible warrants to Ardour Investment Holding (Ardour), a member of the promoter group of the Company on 25 January 2024, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis. The issue price of Rs.1,480.75 per warrant, out of which Rs. 370.19 (25% of the issue price) per warrant, was received as the initial subscription amount at the time of allotment of the warrants.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 158,85,22,894 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

