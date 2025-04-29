Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy allots 6.31 cr convertible warrants to Ardour

Adani Green Energy allots 6.31 cr convertible warrants to Ardour

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Green Energy has allotted 6,31,43,677 convertible warrants to Ardour Investment Holding (Ardour), a member of the promoter group of the Company on 25 January 2024, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis. The issue price of Rs.1,480.75 per warrant, out of which Rs. 370.19 (25% of the issue price) per warrant, was received as the initial subscription amount at the time of allotment of the warrants.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 158,85,22,894 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 40.32 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Indices end flat with positive bias; Nifty closes above 24,300

Whirlpool of India soars as Global PE giants circle stake sale opportunity

Trent Q4 PAT tumbles 56% YoY to Rs 312 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story