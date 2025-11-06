Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.98% to Rs 20.52 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 77.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 133.98% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.528.77-262.87-996.58-76.05-81.39-77.26-82.68-77.09-83.09

