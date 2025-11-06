Zee Learn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 74.25 crore

Net Loss of Zee Learn reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 74.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.2558.1916.3911.224.774.59-5.80-3.89-6.14-4.03

