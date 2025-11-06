Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 58.79 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 3.13% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.7957.957.8614.2012.3413.5711.4012.178.668.94

