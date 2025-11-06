Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 14.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 164.44 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 14.43% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.164.44157.3032.7732.8949.6145.7937.5935.2327.8324.32

