Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 99.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 2043.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2241.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2043.722241.757.7615.24156.66312.34-46.18120.12-99.2222.59

