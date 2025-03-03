VST Tillers slides as sales drop 22% YoY in Feb'25

VST Tillers Tractors dropped 6.66% to Rs 3,160.20 after the company's total sales fell by 21.82% to 3,260 units in February 2025 from 4,170 units sold in February 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales slipped 4.56% in February 2025 from 3,416 units sold in January 2025.

The company's power tiller sales declined 21.75% to 2,952 units in February 2025 as against 3,773 units sold in February 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 22.41% to 308 units in February 2025 as compared to 397 units sold in February 2024.

For the period April 2024 to February 2025, the company's total sales aggregated to 34,692 units, registering a de-growth of 6.57% from 37,133 units sold in the same period a year ago.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 16.87 crore reported in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 28.91% year on year to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

