Tata Motors global wholesales rises 8% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover was at 3,77,432 units, rising 8% as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles (including sales of electric vehicles) and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 units, lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23. Global wholesales of passenger vehicles in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 units, up 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles.

Tata Motors Group is a leading global automobile manufacturer. Part of the illustrious multi-national conglomerate, the Tata group, it offers a wide and diverse portfolio of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles to the world.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.44% to trade at Rs 1,012.60 on the BSE.

