Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Group global wholesales stand at 3.41 lakh in Q3 FY25

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stand at 3.41 lakh in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 341,791 nos., higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were at 97,535 nos., lower by 1%, over Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q3 FY25 were at 139,829 nos., higher by 1% as compared to Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 104,427 vehicles, higher by 3% as compared to Q3 FY24.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

Also Read

LIVE news: All 4 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court

Sennheiser SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs launched: Price, details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts at 77,600; Nifty holds 23,500; Realty, IT top losers

Lupin shares rise but pares gains soon; here's what moved stock in trade

Company law tribunal appoints 24 new members to tackle member shortages

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Hotel sets new growth benchmark under its 'Accelerate 2030' strategy

Equity mutual fund inflows see an uptick of 14.5% on a monthly basis

Tata Motors global wholesales rise to 3,41,791 units in Q3

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story