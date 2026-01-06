JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR reported its wholesale and retail sales for the third quarter of FY26 (three-months to 31 December 2025 ). Production returned to normal levels only by mid-November post the cyber incident. Due to this and also the time required to distribute vehicles globally once produced , wholesale and retail volumes reduced on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis. In addition, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar , and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR's US exports , continued to impact volumes .

Wholesale volumes for the third quarter were 59,200 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV ('CJLR') ), down 43.3% year-on-year and down 10.6% compared to Q2 FY26. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the third quarter were down in all markets comprising the UK which was down 0.9%, North America down 64.4%, Europe down 47.6%, China down 46.0%, MENA1 down 8.5% and Overseas down 50.4%. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 74.3% of total wholesale volumes in Q 3 FY26, up from 70.3% in Q3 FY25 and down from 76.7% in the prior quarter . Wholesale volumes for the financial year to date were 212,600 , down 26.6% YoY.