Adani Ports records 9% YoY growth in Dec'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in cargo volumes at 41.9 MMT in December 2025, supported by 18% YoY container growth.

During the month, logistics rail volumes stood at 59,037 TEUs, remaining flat compared with the year-ago period. Volumes under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) declined 7% YoY to 1.8 MMT.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ended 31 December 2025, APSEZ handled 367.3 MMT of cargo, registering an 11% YoY increase. Container volumes continued to outperform, rising 21% YoY during the period.

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period increased 11% YoY to 528,872 TEUs, while GPWIS volumes stood at 16.1 MMT, broadly flat on a YoY basis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.