Mahindra & Mahindra sells 22,943 tractors in Dec'24

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded total tractor sales of 22,943 units in month of December 2024 compared to 19,138 units in December 2023, recording a growth of 20%. The company sold 22,019 tractors in domestic market and exports stood at 924 tractors.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 22019 tractors in the domestic market during December 2024, a growth of 22% over last year. Sentiments have remained positive in December on account of positive cash flow momentum from Kharif harvest. Additionally, favourable reservoir levels have resulted in strong sowing for the rabi season, further bolstering demand for tractors. Looking ahead, the tractor industry is poised for significant growth, underpinned by positive agricultural sentiments and favourable terms of trade for farmers. In the exports market, we have sold 924 tractors.

