Wireline subscriber's base stands at 36.93 million at end of Sep-24, up around 19% on year

Total number of Internet subscribers increased from 969.60 million at the end of Jun-24 to 971.50 million at the end of Sep-24, registering a quarterly rate of growth 0.20%. Out of 971.50 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers is 43.64 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 927.86 million. The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 0.39% from 940.75 million at the end of Jun-24 to 944.39 million at the end of Sep-24. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 28.85 million at the end of Jun-24 to 27.11 million at the end of Sep-24.

Wireline subscribers increased from 35.11 million at the end of Jun-24 to 36.93 million at the end of Sep-24 with a quarterly rate of growth 5.20% and, on Y-O-Y basis, wireline subscriptions also increased by 19.22% at the end of QE Sep-24. Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.50% at the end of Jun-24 to 2.63% at the end of Sep-24 with quarterly rate of growth 4.96%. Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 9.60%, from Rs.157.45 in QE Jun-24 to Rs.172.57 in QE Sep-24. On Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 15.31% in this quarter. The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs.171 and for the post-paid segment is Rs.190.67 in Q.E. Sep-2024.

On an all-India average, there is no change in overall MOU per subscriber per month and is the same 974 in QE Sep-2024 which was in Q.E. Jun-2024. Prepaid MOU per subscriber is 1012and Postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 534 in QE Sep-24. Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the Q.E. Sep-24 has been Rs.91,426 Crore, Rs.88,236 crore and Rs.75,310 Crore respectively. GR increased by 6.27%, ApGR increased by 6.20% and AGR increased by 6.74% in Q.E. Sep-24, as compared to previous quarter.

With a net loss of 16.80 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless subscriber base decreased from 1,170.53 million at the end of Jun-24 to 1,53.72 million at the end of Sep-24, registering a rate of decline1.44% over the previous quarter. On Y-O-Y basis, wireless subscriptions increased at the rate of 0.31% during the year. 20. Wireless Tele-density decreased from 83.45% at the end of Jun-24 to 82.07% at the end of Sep-24 with quarterly rate of decline of 1.65%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News