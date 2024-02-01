Tata Motors sales rises 6% YoY in January 2024

The auto major's domestic and international sales for January 2024 stood at 86,125 vehicles, up 5.87% as compared to 81,069 units sold in January 2023.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 6% to 84,276 units sold in January 2024 as against 79,681 units sold in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicles sales was at 32,092 units in January 2024, recording de-growth of 2% from 32,780 units in January 2023.

Total sales for medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,972 units, marginally lower than 15,057 units in January 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV de-grew by 1.88% to 14,440 units from 14,716 units sold in January 2023.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) rose 11.89% to 54,033 units in January 2024 as compared to 48,289 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q2 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 944.61 crore recorded in Q2 FY23. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, rising 32.46% YoY.

The scrip shed 0.66% to close at Rs 878.35 on the BSE.

