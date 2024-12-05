NBCC (India) rises on securing Rs 599 crore work orders in Maharashtra

NBCC (India) rose 2.90% to Rs 102.90 after its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), received work orders worth Rs 599.35 crore from the National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

The contracts include the establishment and operation of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana in Maharashtra for Rs 259.35 crore and the establishment of Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) on a turnkey basis at Districts Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv in Maharashtra for Rs 340 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on a 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

