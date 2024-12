Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts has received credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 4.46 crore) - IVR BBB; Stable (assigned)

Proposed long term bank facilities (Rs 40.54 crore) - IVR BBB; Stable (assigned)

Proposed short term bank facilities (Rs 10 crore) - IVR A3+ (assigned)

